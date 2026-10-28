Baltimore Shooting Leaves 42-Year-Old Wounded, Person of Interest in Custody

A 42-year-old man was wounded in a Monday afternoon shooting on Glenolden Avenue, and Baltimore police have detained a person of interest.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 42-year-old man was shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in West Baltimore, and police have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with the incident. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The shooting occurred October 26 at approximately 1:39 p.m. in the 600 block of Glenolden Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Western District officers responding to the reported gunfire found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 600 BLOCK OF GLENOLDEN AVENUE, BALTIMORE

Detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody but did not announce an arrest or criminal charges in the initial report.

Man Wounded in Monday Afternoon Shooting

Baltimore Police Western District officers responded to the 600 block of Glenolden Avenue shortly before 1:40 p.m. following a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police reported that he was in stable condition.

The department did not identify the wounded man or provide further details about the extent of his injuries.

Investigators have not disclosed what led to the shooting or whether the victim knew the person responsible.

The afternoon incident prompted a response from Western District detectives, who began investigating the circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

Police Take Person of Interest Into Custody

Baltimore police confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody following the Glenolden Avenue shooting.

The department did not release the person’s name, age or connection to the victim.

Police also did not specify where the individual was detained or whether investigators recovered a firearm.

Being designated a person of interest does not establish criminal responsibility, and the initial police advisory did not announce any charges.

Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine what occurred and whether criminal charges are warranted.

Detectives Seek Information About Glenolden Avenue Shooting

Anyone with information about the October 26 shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or through the organization’s online tip service.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect charged in the case.

The investigation remains active, with one victim hospitalized in stable condition and a person of interest in custody at the time of the department’s announcement.