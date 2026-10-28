Southington convenience store yields major payout on scratch-off ticket

Westview Convenience LLC in Southington sold a $20,000 winning ticket for the Connecticut Lottery’s 20X Cash 10th Edition scratch-off game.

SOUTHINGTON, CT – A Connecticut Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a Southington convenience store has delivered a $20,000 prize, adding another substantial lottery win to Hartford County. The winning ticket was recorded Tuesday, October 27, in the Connecticut Lottery’s prize records.

The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience LLC in Southington. The prize was associated with 20X Cash 10th Edition, one of the Connecticut Lottery’s instant scratch-off games.

The retailer listing identifies the business, municipality, game and $20,000 prize amount. Unlike traditional draw games, scratch-off tickets provide results without requiring players to wait for a scheduled drawing.

Southington Store Sells $20,000 Scratch-Off Winner

According to the Connecticut Lottery’s October 27 records, Westview Convenience LLC was identified in connection with a $20,000 prize on the 20X Cash 10th Edition game.

The winning sale took place at the Southington retailer in Hartford County.

The ticket’s recorded prize of $20,000 represents a significant payout from an instant lottery game.

The Connecticut Lottery’s listing identifies the prize and retailer but does not specify when the ticket was purchased or scratched.

The supplied record also does not provide the exact street address of Westview Convenience LLC.

20X Cash Scratch-Off Delivers Hartford County Prize

The winning ticket came from 20X Cash 10th Edition, a Connecticut Lottery scratch-off game featuring cash prizes.

Scratch-off games differ from Powerball and other draw games because the prize outcome is determined by information printed beneath the ticket’s removable coating.

Players can check game instructions, prize information and remaining-prize reports through the Connecticut Lottery website.

The $20,000 Southington ticket was recorded in the Lottery’s October 27 prize listing.

The provided retailer record does not identify whether the $20,000 award was the game’s top prize, so the amount should not be confused with a confirmed jackpot.

Connecticut Lottery Identifies Winning Retailer

Westview Convenience LLC appears in the Connecticut Lottery’s official retailer directory for Southington.

The listing links the store to the $20,000 winning scratch-off ticket recorded October 27.

The result adds Southington to the latest Connecticut Lottery prize records, with the winning ticket associated with a local convenience business.

For customers interested in the game, the Connecticut Lottery maintains official information about available instant tickets, game rules and prize amounts.