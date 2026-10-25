Four injured as bronx apartment fire spreads to second building

FDNY crews battled a third-alarm fire on Wright Avenue after responding to reports of people trapped inside.
BRONX, NY — Four civilians suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday when a fire tore through the top floor of a three-story apartment building at 3408 Wright Avenue and spread to a neighboring building, according to the FDNY.
Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 12:45 p.m. following a report of a first-floor fire with people trapped.
“Units arrived within four minutes and found fire on the top floor,” Deputy Assistant Chief Thomas Haughney said. “All four people self-evacuated.”
Five hose lines used to battle flames
Crews stretched five hose lines to extinguish the heavy fire, which extended into a second building. The response escalated to a third alarm.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in approximately one hour. FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause.