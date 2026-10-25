Four injured as bronx apartment fire spreads to second building

Four civilians suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a third-alarm fire on Wright Avenue in the Bronx. Photos by FDNY

Four civilians suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a third-alarm fire on Wright Avenue in the Bronx. Photos by FDNY

FDNY crews battled a third-alarm fire on Wright Avenue after responding to reports of people trapped inside.

BRONX, NY — Four civilians suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday when a fire tore through the top floor of a three-story apartment building at 3408 Wright Avenue and spread to a neighboring building, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 12:45 p.m. following a report of a first-floor fire with people trapped.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 3408 WRIGHT AVENUE NEW YORK CITY

“Units arrived within four minutes and found fire on the top floor,” Deputy Assistant Chief Thomas Haughney said. “All four people self-evacuated.”

Five hose lines used to battle flames

Crews stretched five hose lines to extinguish the heavy fire, which extended into a second building. The response escalated to a third alarm.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in approximately one hour. FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause.