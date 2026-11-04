Wicomico County deputies are searching for Lindsey Grace Ward, who reportedly left her residence shortly after midnight with an unidentified male she met in Laurel, Delaware.

SALISBURY, MD – Authorities in Maryland are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to have left her home early Wednesday morning with an unidentified male she met in Delaware. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office issued a public appeal Wednesday, November 4, seeking help locating Lindsey Grace Ward.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Lindsey is believed to have left her residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. with an unknown male she had met in Laurel, Delaware. Deputies have not disclosed the male’s identity or provided additional information about their relationship.

Photo: maryland sheriff's office issues urgent missing-person alert for 12-year-old girl

The missing girl is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. She was reportedly wearing a crop top, leggings and white socks decorated with crabs when she disappeared.

Missing Girl Believed to Have Left Home Shortly After Midnight

The sheriff’s office issued its missing-person alert Wednesday, identifying Lindsey Grace Ward and providing a description of her clothing and physical appearance.

The department said Lindsey was believed to have left her residence around 12:30 a.m., although investigators did not identify the exact location where she was last seen.

Authorities also reported that she was believed to be accompanied by an unknown male she had met in Laurel, Delaware.

The announcement did not explain how Lindsey met the individual or whether investigators believe the pair traveled together to another location.

Deputies have not publicly identified a vehicle, destination or direction of travel.

The sheriff’s office has not announced any criminal charges or publicly accused the unidentified male of wrongdoing.

Wicomico County Deputies Seek Information About Lindsey Grace Ward

Investigators are asking for public assistance in locating the missing child.

Lindsey’s description, according to the sheriff’s office, is:

Age: 12 years old

Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

Weight: Approximately 150 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Black

Last reported clothing: Crop top, leggings and white socks with a crab pattern

The distinctive socks could help witnesses recognize Lindsey if they saw her around the time she disappeared.

The sheriff’s office has not released additional details about the circumstances of her disappearance or established whether she remains in Maryland or may have traveled to Delaware.

The reference to Laurel, Delaware, is based on the department’s description of where Lindsey reportedly met the unidentified male, not a confirmed destination.

How to Report Information About the Missing 12-Year-Old

Anyone with information about Lindsey’s location or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance is encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 410-548-4891. Anyone who sees Lindsey or believes she is in immediate danger should call 911.

The department’s official missing-person alert provides the identifying details released by investigators.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the case involves suspected criminal activity, and the circumstances surrounding Lindsey’s departure remain unclear.

The public alert remained displayed on the sheriff’s office website during review Wednesday. No confirmed recovery announcement was identified at that time.