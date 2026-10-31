Medford Wildlife Refuge Hosts Autumn Festival Sunday With Animals, Canoeing

Cedar Run’s Autumn with the Animals festival will feature wildlife programs, live music, trick-or-treating, crafts and fall activities

MEDFORD, NJ – Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge will host its Autumn with the Animals festival Sunday, offering families a day of wildlife encounters, outdoor activities, food and entertainment across its preserved Pinelands property.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6 Sawmill Road in Medford, according to Cedar Run’s event listing.

Visitors can take part in wildlife programs, canoeing, games, crafts and campfire activities while exploring the refuge’s 171 acres of preserved Pinelands.

Live music and food will also be available throughout the day, along with local vendors selling goods during the event.

Wildlife, Trick-or-Treating and Fall Activities

Families will have opportunities to meet Cedar Run’s resident wildlife and take part in trick-or-treating as Halloween weekend continues.

The refuge is also inviting visitors to enjoy the property’s fall foliage while walking through its preserved natural areas.

Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children when purchased in advance. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free.

Tickets purchased at the door will cost an additional $4, according to the event listing.

Festival Supports Wildlife Conservation

Proceeds from Autumn with the Animals support Cedar Run’s work involving wildlife education, conservation and rehabilitation.

The organization says its mission centers on the preservation and protection of New Jersey wildlife and habitats.

The Sunday festival gives families a chance to spend the day outdoors while supporting Cedar Run’s wildlife rehabilitation and conservation programs in Burlington County.