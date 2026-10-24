Ocean County Early Voting Opens Today at 10 Locations

Voters can cast ballots through November 1, vote by mail or head to their assigned polling place on Election Day, November 3.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Early voting opens Saturday, October 24, at 10 locations across Ocean County, giving registered voters nine days to cast their ballots ahead of the November 3 general election.

Early voting sites operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with the final day on November 1. Voters may use any early voting location within the county.

“Registered voters in Ocean County can cast a ballot at any of the early voting locations,” County Clerk John P. Kelly said. “For instance, if you live in Manahawkin but work in Toms River, you can cast your vote at the main branch of the Ocean County Library during early voting.”

The machines provide the ballot for each voter’s home municipality, Kelly said.

Where to vote early in Ocean County

The county’s 10 early voting locations are:

Community Location Address Berkeley Berkeley Township Library 30 Station Road, Bayville Brick Brick Township Library 301 Chambers Bridge Road Jackson Jackson Township Library 2 Jackson Drive Lacey Lacey Community Center, Room C, formerly the Knights of Columbus building 15 East Lacey Road Lakewood Municipal Building courtroom 231 Third Street Lavallette Upper Shores Library 112 Jersey City Avenue Little Egg Harbor Little Egg Harbor Township Library 290 Mathistown Road Stafford Ocean County Southern Service Center, nutrition hall 179 South Main Street, Manahawkin Manchester Manchester Township Library 21 Colonial Drive Toms River Ocean County Library main branch 101 Washington Street

Mail-in ballot application deadlines approaching

Voters requesting a mail-in ballot by mail face an October 27 application deadline. Registered voters can also apply online through the state’s voter information portal.

The deadline to apply for and obtain a mail-in ballot in person is 3 p.m. November 2 at the Ocean County Clerk’s Office, 118 Washington Street in Toms River.

Deputy County Clerk John Catalano said the office had issued 60,940 mail-in ballots as of October 15, including 23,868 to Democrats and 22,304 to Republicans. At that point, the Board of Elections had received 18,967 completed ballots.

Completed ballots may be mailed, deposited in an official ballot drop box or delivered to the Ocean County Board of Elections at 129 Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

Drop-box and hand-delivered ballots must arrive by 8 p.m. November 3. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the Board of Elections by November 9.

Election Day voters must use their assigned polling place

Polls will open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 3. Unlike early voting, Election Day voting requires residents to use their assigned polling location.

Kelly encouraged residents to review the sample ballots mailed to more than 400,000 registered voters. Those ballots identify polling places and provide information about early voting and mail-in ballot drop boxes.

“Voters should carefully review their sample ballots, as they contain important information including polling locations, early voting sites, and Vote by Mail Ballot drop box locations,” Kelly said. “Poll workers will also be available to assist voters.”

The election includes contests for U.S. Senate, the House of Representatives, county commissioner, municipal offices and school boards, along with public questions where applicable.