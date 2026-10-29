A 24-year-old wanted in assault and gun cases was discovered hiding beneath piles of clothing during a sheriff’s office raid in Turtle Creek.

PITTSBURGH, PA – A monthlong search for a Pennsylvania fugitive ended Wednesday morning when sheriff’s detectives discovered him hiding beneath bags of old clothing in the corner of a basement. D’Andre Freeman-Johnson, 24, of East Pittsburgh, was taken into custody after investigators searched a home in Turtle Creek.

Photo: pittsburgh fugitive discovered hiding under mountains of old clothes in basement

Freeman-Johnson had been wanted since September 21 on bench warrants involving probation violations in two criminal cases, one involving a guilty plea to aggravated assault and another involving a firearms offense. He also had an active warrant issued in Pittsburgh for an unrelated gun charge, according to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus.

The breakthrough came October 28 when detectives tracked Freeman-Johnson to a residence on Highland Avenue in Turtle Creek. After searching the basement, they uncovered his hiding place beneath a collection of bags filled with old clothes.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened HIGHLAND AVENUE IN TURTLE CREEK ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Fugitive Discovered Beneath Bags of Clothing

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, detectives developed information indicating Freeman-Johnson was inside a residence along Highland Avenue.

Members of the sheriff’s office arrived Wednesday morning and knocked on the door, announcing their presence.

Detectives were granted access to the residence and began searching for the wanted man.

Photo: pittsburgh fugitive discovered hiding under mountains of old clothes in basement

The search eventually brought them into the basement, where investigators noticed a small room connected to the main basement area.

Inside were numerous bags of clothing.

Detectives began moving the bags and discovered Freeman-Johnson concealed in a back corner underneath the pile, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

He was subsequently transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Monthlong Search Began With Probation Violation Warrants

Freeman-Johnson was declared a fugitive September 21 after bench warrants were issued for alleged probation violations in two separate criminal cases.

One case involved a previous guilty plea to aggravated assault.

The second involved a guilty plea to a firearms charge.

The sheriff’s office also reported an outstanding City of Pittsburgh warrant involving a separate firearms offense.

The department did not specify what probation conditions Freeman-Johnson allegedly violated or provide additional details about the outstanding Pittsburgh gun charge.

Investigators did not disclose how long Freeman-Johnson had been staying at the Highland Avenue residence.

The search ended approximately five weeks after he was declared a fugitive.

Sheriff Announces Arrest Following Basement Search

Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus announced the arrest Wednesday, describing the discovery of Freeman-Johnson inside the Turtle Creek residence.

The operation involved detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office who had developed information about his suspected location.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the occupants of the residence or announce charges against anyone else.

It also did not report any injuries or use of force during the arrest.

Freeman-Johnson was transported to the Allegheny County Jail following his apprehension.

The department did not provide his next court date or announce a bond determination.

Although his previous guilty pleas are established court matters described by the sheriff’s office, the alleged probation violations and outstanding firearms allegation remain subject to further proceedings.

The arrest closes the immediate search for Freeman-Johnson, whose attempt to evade capture ended when detectives moved bags of discarded clothing inside a basement room.