Lucky 7-eleven: hartford county convenience store sells another big scratch-off winner

A 10X Cash 18th Edition scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was recorded in Connecticut Lottery results dated October 27, with a 7-Eleven retailer identified.

WINDSOR, CT – A Connecticut Lottery scratch-off ticket has delivered a $10,000 prize through a 7-Eleven store listed in the state’s latest winning-ticket records. The ticket was associated with the 10X Cash 18th Edition game, according to the Lottery’s October 27 results.

The prize record identifies 7-Eleven Store #15438 and lists Windsor as the location of the winning ticket. However, the accompanying official retailer link labels the business as being in Windsor Locks, creating a location discrepancy that should be clarified before assigning a precise municipal address.

The $10,000 prize is associated with an instant scratch-off game rather than a scheduled lottery drawing. The record establishes the retailer, game and prize amount, but does not provide a street address or details about when the ticket was purchased.

7-Eleven Linked to $10,000 Connecticut Lottery Prize

According to the Connecticut Lottery record dated Tuesday, October 27, a 10X Cash 18th Edition scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was associated with 7-Eleven Store #15438.

The retailer listing identifies the store under its registered number, making it possible to locate the business through the Lottery’s directory.

The supplied record lists Windsor in its first location field and Windsor Locks alongside the retailer’s name.

Both communities are located in Hartford County, but they are separate municipalities.

The discrepancy does not change the reported $10,000 prize, although the exact store location should be confirmed before publication with a more specific address.

10X Cash Scratch-Off Produces Five-Figure Prize

The winning ticket came from 10X Cash 18th Edition, one of the Connecticut Lottery’s instant-ticket games.

Unlike Powerball and other draw games, scratch-off tickets do not depend on a scheduled drawing to determine whether they contain a winning prize.

The $10,000 ticket was included in the Connecticut Lottery’s October 27 records.

The supplied listing does not identify whether $10,000 is the game’s top prize or one of several available prize levels.

Players can review available games, official rules and prize information through the Connecticut Lottery website.

Hartford County Retailer Identified in Lottery Results

The Connecticut Lottery’s retailer directory provides a listing for 7-Eleven Store #15438.

The October 27 prize record associates that business with a $10,000 winning 10X Cash ticket.

No additional information about the ticket transaction was included in the supplied record.

The result adds another five-figure scratch-off prize to the Connecticut Lottery’s recent reports.