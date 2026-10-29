Stamford newsstand sells massive $100k winning ticket to lucky player

Glenbrook News & Variety in Stamford sold a $100,000 CASH5 lottery ticket on October 26, bringing a six-figure prize to the Fairfield County retailer.

STAMFORD, CT – A $100,000 Connecticut Lottery CASH5 ticket has been traced to a neighborhood newsstand in Stamford, putting Glenbrook News & Variety on the state’s list of major lottery prize locations. The winning ticket was sold Monday, October 26, according to Connecticut Lottery records.

The retailer, Glenbrook News & Variety, is located in Stamford’s Glenbrook neighborhood. The Connecticut Lottery listed the store in connection with a $100,000 CASH5 prize.

The six-figure result marks a significant win for a ticket purchased in Fairfield County. The retailer listing identifies the business, date, lottery game and prize amount.

Stamford Newsstand Sells $100,000 CASH5 Ticket

Glenbrook News & Variety was identified in Connecticut Lottery records for a $100,000 CASH5 prize dated October 26.

The ticket was sold through the Stamford retailer, which is registered with the Connecticut Lottery.

The $100,000 prize represents a major payout in the state’s CASH5 game, a daily lottery drawing that offers cash prizes for matching winning numbers.

The October 26 listing confirms that the ticket was associated with the Glenbrook business.

The supplied record does not include the winning number combination or additional details about the transaction.

For local lottery customers, the retailer announcement identifies where the six-figure ticket was purchased.

CASH5 Brings Six-Figure Lottery Prize to Fairfield County

CASH5 is one of Connecticut’s in-state lottery games, offering players the opportunity to compete for cash prizes through regular drawings.

The game’s top prize is $100,000 for matching all five winning numbers.

Unlike progressive jackpot games, which can grow into multimillion-dollar prizes, CASH5 features a fixed top-prize structure.

The October 26 ticket reached that $100,000 prize level.

Lottery customers can check official drawing results and game information through the Connecticut Lottery.

The Glenbrook News & Variety listing provides a local connection to the latest CASH5 results, identifying a Stamford business where a six-figure ticket was sold.

Connecticut Lottery Confirms Stamford Retailer

The Connecticut Lottery’s retailer information lists Glenbrook News & Variety in Stamford under its official store directory.

That retailer listing provides the location associated with the October 26 CASH5 prize.

No additional ticket details were included in the supplied record.