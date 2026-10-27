Branchburg man killed as car catches fire in Route 202 tractor-trailer crash

Authorities are investigating Monday evening’s fatal collision at Holland Brook Road.

BRANCHBURG, NJ — A Branchburg man died Monday, October 26, after his Ford sedan collided with a tractor-trailer and caught fire at Route 202 and Holland Brook Road, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald announced.

Township police responded around 5:03 p.m. and found a crash involving the sedan and a Peterbilt tractor-trailer. Damage from the collision caused the Ford to become engulfed in flames, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The driver, identified only as an adult male township resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews extinguish burning sedan

Readington and Neshanic fire companies extinguished the fire, and Branchburg Rescue Squad also responded. Somerset County HazMat personnel and the New Jersey Department of Transportation Traffic Diversion Team assisted at the scene.

Reconstruction findings and post-mortem examination pending

The Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team joined township police in investigating the crash. Investigators from the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office also responded.

The investigation remains ongoing, pending the reconstruction team’s findings and the results of a post-mortem examination. Authorities have not announced what led to the collision.