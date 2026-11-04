Cumberland man accused of drunken outburst, shouting slurs at store workers and customers

Police say a 28-year-old man caused a disturbance inside a Mechanic Street business before officers issued a disorderly conduct citation.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 28-year-old Cumberland man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after police say he caused a disturbance at a local business, shouting at employees and customers while allegedly intoxicated. The confrontation brought officers to Mechanic Street on Tuesday, where witnesses described disruptive behavior and derogatory remarks.

The Cumberland Police Department identified the man as Jordan Koby Patterson, 28, of Cumberland. Officers responded to the business November 3 after receiving a report of a disturbance involving Patterson.

According to witnesses interviewed by police, Patterson appeared intoxicated and had been shouting and directing derogatory slurs toward employees and customers. Officers issued him a criminal citation for disorderly conduct and released him pending trial.

Witnesses Report Shouting and Derogatory Slurs at Business

The incident unfolded Tuesday at a business on Mechanic Street in Cumberland.

Officers responding to the disturbance spoke with witnesses who described Patterson’s alleged behavior.

Witnesses reported that he was intoxicated and had been causing repeated disturbances at the establishment.

They also told police he was shouting and directing derogatory slurs at employees and customers.

The department did not identify the business or disclose the specific language allegedly used.

Police also did not explain what prompted the confrontation or whether Patterson had been asked to leave before officers arrived.

Cumberland Police Issue Criminal Disorderly Conduct Citation

After investigating the disturbance, officers issued Patterson a criminal citation charging him with disorderly conduct.

The citation requires him to answer the allegation through the court system, but police did not take him into custody for continued detention.

Patterson was released pending trial following the incident.

The department did not report any assault charges, property damage or injuries connected to the disturbance.

Police also did not indicate whether additional individuals were involved or whether the incident disrupted business operations beyond the reported confrontation.

The November 4 press release identified disorderly conduct as the sole charge against Patterson.

Mechanic Street Disturbance Case Heads to Court

Patterson’s charge stems from allegations that his behavior disturbed employees and customers at the Mechanic Street establishment.

Witness accounts formed part of the officers’ response, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

The case will proceed through the Maryland court system, where the disorderly conduct allegation will be addressed.

Police did not release information about Patterson’s next scheduled court appearance or any additional conditions associated with his release.

The charge remains an allegation, and Patterson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.