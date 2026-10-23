DC detectives released surveillance images after Wednesday afternoon gunfire on Harvard Street sparked an assault and property damage investigation.

WASHINGTON, DC – Gunfire erupted on a Northwest DC street in the middle of the day Wednesday, prompting a police investigation into an assault with a dangerous weapon and felony destruction of property. Detectives have now released images of a person of interest they want to identify in connection with the shooting.

Photo: gunfire rocks dc neighborhood at lunchtime, cops release photos in shooter hunt

The incident occurred around 12:42 p.m. October 21 in the 1300 block of Harvard Street Northwest. Metropolitan Police Department officers responding to reports of a shooting discovered evidence that gunfire had occurred, although no injuries were reported.

The MPD is asking residents to help identify an individual photographed in connection with the investigation. The department has not announced an arrest or disclosed the circumstances that led to the gunfire.

Police Discover Evidence of Shooting on Harvard Street

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Third District officers responded to Harvard Street shortly before 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting in the 1300 block, located in the Columbia Heights area of Northwest DC.

Although investigators confirmed evidence of gunfire, no injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated as an assault with a dangerous weapon involving a gun and felony destruction of property.

Police have not specified what property was damaged, the extent of the damage or whether a person was directly threatened during the incident.

The department also has not disclosed how many shots were fired or whether investigators recovered a weapon.

The shooting occurred during the lunch hour in a residential section of Northwest DC, bringing police to the neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon.

DC Police Release Images of Person of Interest

The MPD released surveillance photographs of a person of interest as part of its appeal for public assistance.

Investigators want to identify the individual in connection with the October 21 shooting and property damage investigation.

Police have not released the person’s name or provided a detailed description in the announcement.

The department has not explained the individual’s possible involvement in the shooting.

Being named a person of interest does not establish criminal responsibility, and police have not announced charges against the individual pictured.

Detectives are seeking information that could help clarify what happened on Harvard Street and identify anyone responsible for the gunfire.

$10K Reward Offered as Harvard Street Investigation Continues

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information about the shooting to contact investigators.

Residents can call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Police advise members of the public not to approach or confront the individual.

The department offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for qualifying violent crimes in the District.

The police announcement did not indicate whether additional individuals are being sought or whether detectives have identified a motive.

No injuries were reported, but the investigation includes allegations of both gun-related assault and felony property damage.