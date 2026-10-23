Long island grocery store scores big powerball winner

A Nassau County supermarket sold a winning ticket in Wednesday night’s separate Powerball Double Play drawing.

NEW HYDE PARK, NY – A routine stop at a Long Island supermarket turned into a $50,000 Powerball win after a Double Play ticket sold at Stop & Shop in New Hyde Park matched a prize-winning combination Wednesday night. The New York Lottery confirmed the winning ticket was sold for the October 21 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop, located at 653 Hillside Avenue in New Hyde Park, Nassau County. The prize came from Powerball’s Double Play feature, which offers a second drawing using the same numbers selected for the regular Powerball game.

The $50,000 win is separate from the main Powerball jackpot. The Lottery’s announcement identified the New Hyde Park supermarket as the selling retailer but did not specify the matching numbers or whether the ticket also won a prize in the regular drawing.

New Hyde Park Stop & Shop Sells $50,000 Winner

The New York Lottery confirmed that one Double Play ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Stop & Shop on Hillside Avenue for Wednesday’s drawing.

The supermarket is located along a busy commercial corridor in New Hyde Park, near the Queens-Nassau County border.

The winning ticket qualified for one of Double Play’s higher non-jackpot prize levels.

Unlike a standard Powerball ticket, which participates in the main drawing, a ticket with Double Play receives an additional chance to win through a separate set of numbers.

The optional feature costs an additional $1 per play.

For the New Hyde Park ticket, that extra drawing produced a $50,000 prize.

How Powerball Double Play Produced the Long Island Win

Double Play is an optional Powerball feature available for an additional $1 that enters the same numbers into a second drawing.

The separate drawing takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, approximately 30 minutes after the regular Powerball drawing.

Players do not select a second set of numbers. Their original Powerball numbers are automatically entered into Double Play when they purchase the add-on.

The game’s top prize is $10 million, and other prizes range from $7 to $500,000.

Wednesday’s New Hyde Park ticket won $50,000, according to the New York Lottery.

Powerball players who add Double Play can win in both drawings if their numbers match prize-winning combinations in each.

The Double Play drawing has the same overall odds of winning as the standard Powerball game, although its top prize is fixed rather than growing with each drawing.

Nassau County Supermarket Adds to New York Lottery Winners

The $50,000 Double Play ticket adds another notable lottery result to Nassau County, where supermarkets, convenience stores and other retailers sell New York Lottery games.

Stop & Shop at 653 Hillside Avenue was the retailer identified in the Lottery’s announcement for the October 21 drawing.

The New York Lottery did not report additional details about the ticket in the supplied release.

Lottery draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, giving the holder of the New Hyde Park ticket until October 21, 2027, to claim the prize.

The Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to education during fiscal year 2025–2026, with revenue benefiting public schools statewide.