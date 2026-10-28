Repeat offender landed behind bars without bond after flouting court orders in maryland

Cumberland police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of violating pretrial release conditions in a first-degree assault case and contacting someone protected by a peace order.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 28-year-old Maryland man is being held without bond after police arrested him on a warrant alleging he violated court-ordered conditions connected to a previous first-degree assault charge. Darryl Lemar Powell Jr., of Cumberland, was also served with a criminal summons accusing him of contacting someone protected by a peace order.

The Cumberland Police Department arrested Powell on Tuesday, October 27, on an active bench warrant issued by the Allegany County District Court four days earlier. The warrant alleged that Powell violated the conditions of his pretrial release in the earlier assault case.

During the arrest, officers also served Powell with a summons stemming from an October 2 incident in which he allegedly contacted a protected party despite an existing peace order. Following an initial court appearance, Powell was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.

Previous Assault Case Leads to Bench Warrant

According to the Cumberland Police Department’s October 28 announcement, the Allegany County District Court issued a bench warrant for Powell on October 23.

The warrant alleged that Powell violated the terms and conditions of his pretrial release in connection with a previous first-degree assault charge.

Police located and arrested the 28-year-old Cumberland resident on October 27.

The department did not specify which pretrial release conditions Powell allegedly violated or provide details about the underlying assault case.

The announcement also did not identify the complainant in that earlier matter.

The arrest was made pursuant to the existing court warrant rather than a newly announced first-degree assault charge.

Separate Peace Order Allegation Adds Criminal Summons

In addition to the outstanding bench warrant, Powell was served with a criminal summons concerning an alleged violation of a peace order.

The allegation stems from an incident reported October 2.

Police said Powell was accused of contacting an individual protected by the court order.

Peace orders are civil protective measures issued by Maryland courts that can prohibit certain forms of contact or conduct involving protected individuals.

Violating the terms of an active peace order can lead to criminal charges.

The Cumberland Police Department did not disclose how the alleged contact occurred or describe the circumstances surrounding the October 2 incident.

The announcement also did not establish whether the peace order allegation involved the same person connected to the earlier assault case.

Cumberland Man Held Without Bond in Allegany County

Following his arrest, Powell appeared before a District Court commissioner for an initial appearance.

He was subsequently remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center, where police reported that he was being held without bond.

The department listed the matters associated with his arrest as a bench warrant for violation of pretrial release and a peace order violation.

No subsequent court date was included in the October 28 announcement.

The allegations remain subject to court proceedings, and Powell is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.