Decades behind bars: pennsylvania man handed 10–20 year sentence for horrific abuse

A 46-year-old Moon Township man pleaded guilty to child sexual assault charges following an investigation into abuse reported at a Lower Burrell residence.

GREENSBURG, PA – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl in a case involving abuse that she reported occurred over five years. Stevan Mracna, 46, of Moon Township, was sentenced Tuesday, October 27, in Westmoreland County Court.

The victim told investigators the assaults occurred at a residence in Lower Burrell over a five-year period, ending when she was 10 years old. The investigation began after Lower Burrell police and Westmoreland County detectives received a ChildLine report in 2023.

Mracna pleaded guilty in August to indecent assault of a person younger than 13, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. In addition to his prison sentence, he must serve three years of probation and register for life under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law requirements.

Five Years of Reported Abuse Leads to Prison Sentence

According to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli, Mracna’s conviction followed an investigation into sexual abuse allegations involving a child in Lower Burrell.

The victim reported that the assaults occurred over approximately five years at a residence in the city. She told investigators the abuse continued until she was 10.

The allegations came to the attention of law enforcement in 2023 through a report to ChildLine, Pennsylvania’s child abuse reporting system.

Lower Burrell police and Westmoreland County detectives investigated the complaint, which ultimately led to criminal charges against Mracna.

The district attorney’s sentencing announcement did not disclose the victim’s identity or provide details about her relationship to Mracna.

Judge Orders 10 to 20 Years in Pennsylvania State Prison

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio imposed the sentence October 27.

Mracna received a state prison term of 10 to 20 years, followed by three years of probation.

His guilty plea in August covered three offenses: indecent assault of a person under 13, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

The guilty plea resolved the criminal charges identified in the prosecution’s announcement without a trial.

Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The sentencing announcement did not provide additional details about the plea agreement or specify how the prison term was allocated among the individual charges.

Lifetime Sex Offender Registration Required

In addition to his prison term and probation, Mracna must register for life under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law requirements, according to the district attorney’s office.

Lifetime registration imposes ongoing reporting obligations after incarceration. The sentence includes both a lengthy prison term and continued supervision following his release.

The prosecution was handled by Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar, with the case originating from a 2023 ChildLine report investigated by Lower Burrell police and Westmoreland County detectives.

The October 27 sentencing concludes the criminal proceedings described in the district attorney’s announcement, following Mracna’s guilty plea in August.