Toms River Cops Announce Arrests in Lucky Kitty Prostitution Investigation

A nearly nine-month investigation that began with a citizen complaint ended Oct. 19 with search warrants at four Toms River massage businesses and a Fort Lee residence.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Toms River police have announced the end of Operation Lucky Kitty, a nearly nine-month investigation into what they describe as an organized prostitution and money laundering operation run through multiple illicit massage parlors in the township. Six people were charged. All charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Citizen Complaint Led to Wider Probe

The Toms River Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team started the investigation after a citizen complaint about suspected prostitution at a local massage parlor on Route 9. detectives dug in, they identified several other associated locations allegedly involved in facilitating prostitution, police said.

Police did not release the names or locations of the illegal massage parlor. This comes as another massage parlor madam was arrested in Toms River earlier this week. Police have not said whether or not the two stings were connected at this time.

Five Search Warrants on Oct. 19

On Oct. 19, 2026, police carried out coordinated search warrants at five locations: four massage establishments in Toms River and a residence in Fort Lee, in Bergen County. Investigators seized about $115,944 in cash across the five sites. Police also seized two vehicles they say were used to further the criminal operation, pending civil forfeiture proceedings.

Charges

Six people were charged, with the specific counts varying by individual. The charges include:

Second-degree money laundering

Second-degree conspiracy to commit money laundering

Third-degree money laundering

Third-degree conspiracy to commit money laundering

Promoting prostitution

Maintaining a house of prostitution

Obstruction by flight

Police did not release the names of the defendants, identify the massage businesses, or say whether they remain in custody. The department credited extensive cooperation between multiple law enforcement agencies and investigative units for the case. The Oct. 19 date matches the search of a Route 166 spa that led to the Ocean County Jail commitment of a Palisades Park woman, which SNN reported earlier this week. Police have not said whether the cases are connected. Follow more Toms River and Ocean County crime coverage on Shore News Network.