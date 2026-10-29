Toms River Hospital Earns Advanced Stroke Certification for Life-Saving Clot Removal

Community Medical Center has earned a major stroke care certification recognizing its ability to perform advanced procedures to remove blood clots from the brain, giving Ocean County patients access to specialized treatment closer to home.

Toms River, NJ – Community Medical Center in Toms River has earned Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission and the American Stroke Association, recognizing the hospital’s ability to provide advanced treatment for certain types of severe strokes. The certification was announced Thursday by the hospital, which is part of RWJBarnabas Health.

The designation includes The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark. It follows an unannounced September 9 inspection in which reviewers examined the hospital’s stroke treatment capabilities, clinical procedures, physician training and coordination with emergency medical services.

Advanced stroke treatment now certified in Ocean County

The certification recognizes hospitals equipped to perform mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure used to remove blood clots blocking major blood vessels in the brain. The treatment can restore blood flow in eligible patients experiencing an acute ischemic stroke, potentially reducing the risk of permanent disability.

For residents of Ocean County, the designation identifies Community Medical Center as a facility meeting national standards for specialized stroke intervention. Hospitals seeking the certification must demonstrate the availability of neurology, neurosurgical and neurointerventional services around the clock.

“The Community Medical Center team is proud to earn Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center certification from The Joint Commission and the American Stroke Association,” said Aaron F. Hajart, president and chief executive officer of Community Medical Center.

“Every second matters when it comes to stroke treatment, and our community members and visitors deserve access to advanced stroke care and other neurology services, close-to-home,” Hajart added.

The certification does not mean every stroke patient requires a thrombectomy. The procedure is generally considered for patients with certain large-vessel blockages, depending on imaging results, medical condition and the time since symptoms began.

Unannounced inspection evaluates hospital’s stroke capabilities

The Joint Commission conducted its onsite review September 9, examining the hospital’s compliance with national certification standards. Reviewers assessed program management, endovascular thrombectomy performance, clinical care, stroke education for physicians and staff, and partnerships with emergency medical services.

The evaluation also included direct observations and interviews with hospital personnel. Certification standards are developed with input from healthcare professionals, measurement experts and patients.

Ken Grubbs, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing executive at The Joint Commission, said the designation recognizes hospitals working to improve patient safety and treatment quality.

“Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification recognizes healthcare organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” Grubbs said.

“We commend CMC for using Joint Commission’s certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served,” he added.

Certification requires 24-hour access to specialized stroke services

To qualify for the designation, hospitals must meet specific clinical requirements, including maintaining an acute stroke team and round-the-clock access to neurology, neurosurgical and neurointerventional services. Facilities must also demonstrate experience performing thrombectomy procedures and providing appropriate care afterward.

The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, joined The Joint Commission in recognizing Community Medical Center’s achievement.

“We congratulate CMC for this outstanding achievement,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Stroke Association. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”

Stroke is a medical emergency in which rapid evaluation and treatment can significantly affect patient outcomes. Common warning signs include sudden facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties, vision changes and problems with balance.

Anyone experiencing possible stroke symptoms should call 911 immediately rather than attempt to drive to a hospital. Emergency medical teams can begin assessment and help determine the most appropriate facility for treatment.

The new certification strengthens Community Medical Center’s standing as a provider of advanced neurological care in the Toms River area. The hospital is part of RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey’s largest academic healthcare system.