Winning scratch-off ticket traced to somerset neighborhood deli

A Hamilton Street deli landed on the New Jersey Lottery’s weekly winners list after a scratch-off ticket was recorded with a $10,000 prize.

SOMERSET, NJ – A Somerset convenience store has landed on the New Jersey Lottery’s latest list of big winners after a 50X Cash Blitz scratch-off ticket associated with the business produced a $10,000 prize. The winning entry was among 16 tickets statewide worth at least $10,000 during the October 19–25 reporting period.

The retailer was 6 Ten Deli and Convenience Store at 902 Hamilton Street in Somerset, Franklin Township. The Lottery included the ticket among its October 25 prize entries in a report released Monday, October 26.

The prize was one of two five-figure wins recorded in Somerset County during the week. Another $10,000 scratch-off appeared in Bridgewater, giving the county two entries on the statewide list.

Hamilton Street Store Appears on Winning Ticket List

According to the New Jersey Lottery’s October 26 report, the 50X Cash Blitz ticket associated with 6 Ten Deli and Convenience Store carried a prize of $10,000.

The report lists October 25 as the ticket’s date.

The Lottery did not provide the purchaser’s identity or describe the circumstances surrounding the winning ticket.

It also did not specify in the weekly announcement when the customer purchased the scratch-off or how the player discovered the prize.

The Hamilton Street retailer was one of several neighborhood convenience stores, supermarkets and other businesses appearing on the statewide list.

For the Somerset area, the prize brought a local entry to a week dominated by larger wins elsewhere in New Jersey.

Somerset County Records Two Five-Figure Prizes

The county’s other $10,000 ticket was a $1,000,000 Spectacular scratch-off associated with Wawa #8341 at 580 Union Avenue in Bridgewater.

That entry was dated October 22, three days before the Somerset 50X Cash Blitz result.

Together, the two tickets represented $20,000 in reported major prizes for Somerset County during the week.

Statewide, the largest prize was a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Livingston. Other notable winners included $315,562 in Franklin Lakes and $200,000 in Toms River.

The $10,000 Somerset prize was part of the smaller group of qualifying winners, but still met the Lottery’s threshold for inclusion in its weekly report.

New Jersey Lottery Reports 16 Major Prizes

Across New Jersey, the Lottery listed 16 winning tickets of at least $10,000 for October 19 through October 25.

The total value of those prizes was $2,032,346.

The report combined draw-game winnings and scratch-off prizes, identifying the retailer, town and county associated with each ticket.

For the winner of the Somerset 50X Cash Blitz ticket, the published result confirms a five-figure prize associated with the Hamilton Street store.

The Lottery has not released information about how the money will be used.

Players can check scratch-off game details, prize information and claiming instructions through the New Jersey Lottery’s official website.