15-Year-Old Charged After 18-Year-Old Woman Shot in the Head Inside Annapolis Home

Police say a quick 911 call helped officers detain the teen shooter, and the victim was flown to a trauma center in critical but stable condition.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree assault and related gun offenses after an 18-year-old woman was shot inside a home in Annapolis on Monday, according to the Annapolis Police Department. The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center, and detectives say the investigation is continuing.

Officers Found the Victim With a Head Injury

Police said officers were called at about 5:19 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2026, to the 900 block of Royal Street for a report of a shooting inside a home. They found the 18-year-old woman with a head injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

The Annapolis Fire Department arrived and gave medical aid before the victim was flown to a local trauma center. Police said she remains in critical but stable condition. A male juvenile suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Because of his age, police have not released his name.

Chief Credits Caller and First Responders

Acting Police Chief Amy Miguez credited the person who called 911 for the fast response. “Thanks to the caller, officers and medics were able to respond to this incident quickly,” Miguez said, adding that the victim was able to get urgent medical care and officers were able to detain the shooter.

Miguez also thanked emergency call-takers, officers, paramedics and the Maryland State Police Aviation unit for working together during the emergency. Details on the Maryland State Police air medical program are available on the agency’s website.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, and no additional details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Moore at 410-260-1314. Updates on the case will be posted by the Annapolis Police Department, and Shore News Network is tracking more Maryland crime coverage as it develops.