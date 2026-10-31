Car hits pole, catches fire on eagle rock avenue in roseland

Firefighters were forced to wait for PSE&G to shut off live electrical wires before extinguishing the vehicle fire

ROSELAND, NJ – A single-vehicle crash on Eagle Rock Avenue ended with a car striking a utility pole and catching fire, prompting an emergency response from the Roseland Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched at 10:44 p.m. to the area of 426 Eagle Rock Avenue for a reported motor vehicle accident. Squad 662, Engine 661, Utility 668 and Command 660 responded to the scene.

According to the fire department, crews arrived to find a vehicle that had struck a telephone pole and caught fire. All occupants had already safely exited the vehicle.

Firefighters then discovered live electrical wires resting on the vehicle, preventing them from immediately attacking the flames.

A vehicle burns after striking a utility pole on eagle rock avenue in roseland as firefighters wait for electrical power to be secured. Photo: roseland volunteer fire department.

PSE&G Called to Secure Live Wires

PSE&G responded and shut down the electrical hazard, allowing firefighters to safely approach the vehicle.

Once the power was secured, Roseland firefighters extinguished the remaining fire, the department said.

The Roseland Police Department assisted with traffic control while emergency crews worked at the crash scene.

Roseland First Aid also responded and transported those involved in the crash. The fire department did not provide additional information on their conditions.

The crash remains notable for the electrical hazard created when the vehicle struck the utility pole, forcing firefighters to delay suppression efforts until the live wires could be made safe.

A single-vehicle crash on Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland left a car on fire and live electrical wires on the vehicle before PSE&G secured the scene.