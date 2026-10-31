Toms river seniors celebrate halloween with music, food and 220 guests

TOMS RIVER, NJ – More than 220 seniors gathered at the Toms River Senior Center on Friday for an annual Halloween party filled with live music, food and festivities. The October 30 celebration brought together local residents, volunteers and businesses for one of the center’s largest seasonal gatherings.

Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the Toms River Senior Center hosted the celebration, which featured live entertainment from Ballyhaunis and food provided by Naples Pizzeria. ShopRite contributed sweet treats for guests attending the Halloween festivities.

Toms river seniors enjoy the annual halloween party at the toms river senior center, where 220 guests gathered for music, food and festivities on october 30. Photo: toms river township government.

Attendees responded enthusiastically, with several seniors calling it their favorite party at the center.

The township said the annual gathering offered seniors an opportunity to socialize, enjoy entertainment and spend time with friends ahead of Halloween.

“The Toms River Senior Center would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to all of our wonderful volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who helped make this celebration such a tremendous success,” Director Laura Picurro said

The township also reported that many participants considered this year’s celebration among the center’s best Halloween events.

“It’s days like these that make our Senior Center so special,” Director Picurro said.

Toms river seniors enjoy the annual halloween party at the toms river senior center, where 220 guests gathered for music, food and festivities on october 30. Photo: toms river township government.

The annual Toms River Senior Center Halloween party brought 220 older residents together for an afternoon of entertainment and community activities, with contributions from local businesses and volunteers helping make the October 30 celebration possible.