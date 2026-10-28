Two Million Dollars Up for Grabs With Maryland’s Newest $20 Lottery Ticket

The new Millionaire Raffle offers two $1 million grand prizes, eight weekly $10,000 drawings and thousands of additional cash prizes, with ticket sales starting November 2.

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland lottery players will soon have another chance to become millionaires, with a new holiday raffle offering two $1 million top prizes and weekly $10,000 cash giveaways. The Maryland Lottery announced Wednesday that its Millionaire Raffle will launch November 2, with a limited supply of 300,000 tickets available statewide.

Each ticket costs $20 and carries a unique six-digit number assigned at the time of purchase. Unlike Powerball or other traditional draw games, players do not choose numbers, and every ticket sold is eligible for the January 4 grand prize drawing.

The promotion also includes eight weekly Early Bird drawings beginning November 9, offering players the opportunity to win $10,000 before the final drawing. Tickets entered in those earlier drawings remain eligible for the January finale, even after winning an Early Bird prize.

Two $1 Million Winners Guaranteed in Maryland Lottery’s New Raffle

The Maryland Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle will feature two $1 million prizes during its final drawing on January 4, 2027.

With no more than 300,000 tickets available, the Lottery advertises odds of 1 in 150,000 for a ticket to win one of the two $1 million top prizes.

The final drawing will award a total of 2,212 prizes across four prize levels.

2 winners

$1 million

Top prizes

10 winners

$50,000

Major prizes

500 winners

$500

Cash prizes

1,700 winners

$100

Cash prizes

January 4 final drawing prize structure, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The final drawing’s listed prizes total $2.47 million. Combined with the eight $10,000 Early Bird prizes, the game offers $2.55 million in scheduled prizes.

The raffle’s fixed ticket supply distinguishes it from jackpot games that allow unlimited ticket sales for each drawing.

Tickets will be sold at Maryland Lottery retailers beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, November 2, and remain available until 1:55 a.m. January 4, unless all 300,000 tickets sell out first.

$10,000 Winners Drawn Every Monday Before Grand Finale

The raffle includes eight Early Bird drawings, each awarding one $10,000 prize.

The first takes place Monday, November 9, followed by weekly drawings through December 28.

Each Early Bird drawing includes only tickets purchased during its designated seven-day sales period. A ticket purchased during one week’s window is not entered in later Early Bird drawings, but it remains eligible for the January 4 final drawing.

Millionaire Raffle drawing schedule

2026–27

Nov. 9 First $10,000 Early Bird drawing Nov. 16 $10,000 Early Bird drawing Nov. 23 $10,000 Early Bird drawing Nov. 30 $10,000 Early Bird drawing Dec. 7 $10,000 Early Bird drawing Dec. 14 $10,000 Early Bird drawing Dec. 21 $10,000 Early Bird drawing Dec. 28 Final $10,000 Early Bird drawing Jan. 4, 2027 Grand finale with two $1 million prizes

Winning numbers are scheduled to be announced at 2 p.m. on each drawing day.

For example, tickets purchased from 5 a.m. November 2 through 1:55 a.m. November 9 will be entered in the first Early Bird drawing.

A ticket purchased after that cutoff will enter the next qualifying weekly drawing instead.

Every ticket sold during the overall promotional period will be entered in the January 4 final drawing, regardless of which Early Bird drawing it qualifies for.

Where to Buy Maryland’s New Millionaire Raffle Tickets

Tickets will be available at Maryland Lottery retailers statewide beginning November 2.

Each $20 ticket will be assigned a sequential number beginning with 000001. Players will receive the number printed directly on their tickets, eliminating the need to select a number combination.

The Maryland Lottery has emphasized that the supply is limited to 300,000 tickets, meaning sales could end before the January 4 deadline if every ticket is purchased.

Winning numbers will be posted at 2 p.m. on each drawing date through the official Millionaire Raffle page, the Maryland Lottery mobile app and the Lottery’s Facebook page.

Players should retain their tickets through the January 4 final drawing, even if their Early Bird drawing has already taken place.